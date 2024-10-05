Larry Ogunjobi upgraded from questionable, is expected to play against Cowboys

Steelers defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi’s availability for Sunday night is no longer in doubt.

Ogunjobi was originally listed as questionable to play because of a groin injury, but the team announced a positive change in his status on Saturday morning. Ogunjobi has been upgraded and is now expected to play as he does not have any injury designation.

Ogunjobi has started every game for the Steelers this season. He has 14 tackles, a half-sack, and three quarterback hits in those appearances.

The Steelers still have quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) and linebacker Jeremiah Moon (ankle) listed as questionable. Moon will have to be activated from injured reserve in order to play against the Cowboys.