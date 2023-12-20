Last chance to get On Our Way Home before Christmas

Christmas is coming. It’s six days away. If you want a hard copy (or ten) of On Our Way Home, now is the time to act.

The print edition, which costs only $9.99, can be ordered today and, based on what Amazon is telling me, delivered by Sunday, December 24.

Of course, the ebook can be purchased for a mere $3.99 and downloaded instantly.

Every penny I get goes to the Humane Society of Harrison County, West Virginia.

Here’s a recent review posted at Amazon, from someone I am not related to, do not know, did not pay, and as far as I know was not drunk: “I bought a copy, read it and loved it so much that I gave my copy to a friend. Ordered two more, so far, copies to also gift to friends/family. . . . As I write this review I realize I need to order a few more to, hopefully, have delivered for the holidays. Get it, read it and enjoy it.”

Not every review is quite as glowing. Which is fine. All opinions are respected. I would like people to read it and enjoy it. I tried to craft something that will help folks get in the holiday spirit. Is it a little dark along the way? Yes. So were the stories of Ebenezer Scrooge and George Bailey. That only made the payoff more rewarding.

After we posted On Our Way Home last year on the website for free, I realized in the feedback received via email that it actually helped some folks resolve to repair broken relationships during the Christmas season. For one reader, it helped to overcome years of PTSD that had left him unable to feel any emotions at all.

That wasn’t the goal. I’d been carrying around a vague idea for a Christmas story every year for 10 or 15 years before finally sitting down two Decembers ago and pulling on the thread.

I love it, but I have a clear and obvious bias. Hopefully, you’ll try it. Maybe you’ll like it. Soon, you won’t have to see anything about it, until next Christmas, when we bring it back again.

At some point, the plan is to archive it until next Thanksgiving. So don’t delay. Order a copy. Order 10. Order 20. For $9.99, it’s one of the best values you’ll find.

And if you can’t get to it before Christmas comes and goes, that’s fine. The story unfolds between December 22 and December 26. Christmas provides the background, and it fuels some of the action and dialogue.

Ultimately, it’s not really about Christmas. It’s about family. The family members who are with us, the family members who are gone, and the family members we should love and cherish while we can.

That’s my pitch. Give it a try. There’s a good chance you’ll be glad you did.