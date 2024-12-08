Late DeVonta Smith TD puts Eagles up 14-10 at halftime

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is back in the Eagles lineup on Sunday and he’s had a big impact on their game against the Panthers.

Smith’s 27-yard catch helped set up a Jalen Hurts touchdown run early in the second quarter and he caught a touchdown pass from Hurts in the final seconds of the quarter. The second score put the Eagles up 14-10 and helped the guy who bet $3.1 million on an Eagles win breathe a little easier.

Smith, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, has three catches for 34 yards and his score was set up by the lone turnover of the afternoon. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to flip the field and help his team grab the halftime lead.

Gardner-Johnson had been evaluated for a concussion earlier in the game, so his clearance turned out to be good news for the home team.

Young had not thrown an interception in the last three games and he ended the half 7-of-14 for 86 yards and a touchdown to tight end Tommy Tremble. Running back Chuba Hubbard has run 15 times for 63 yards and will continue to see a lot of work with Jonathan Brooks and Raheem Blackshear out with injuries.