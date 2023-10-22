Late Jordan Love interception seals Packers’ fate as Broncos win 19-17

It wasn’t a pretty game today in Denver, but it did go down to the wire between the Broncos and Packers. And it was a Jordan Love interception that sealed the Packers’ fate.

On a third-and-20 late in the fourth quarter, Love chucked one downfield and Denver’s P.J. Locke intercepted it, preserving the Broncos’ 19-17 lead.

That was Love’s only turnover of the game, but he had plenty of other struggles, especially in the first half, when the Broncos’ defense shut out the Packers’ offense. Love started making some plays in the second half and the Packers took a 17-16 lead, but a late Broncos field goal made the difference.

A.J. Dillon was the lone bright spot for the Packers’ offense. He was their leading rusher and also had a huge 29-yard catch-and-run late in the fourth quarter that got the Packers close to range for what could have been a game-winning field goal. But a holding penalty backed the Packers up, and then Love threw that pick.

Russell Wilson wasn’t great for the Broncos, but he threw for 194 yards, ran for 21 and didn’t have a turnover. That was good enough.

The loss drops the Packers to 2-4 and the win improves the Broncos to 2-5. Neither of these teams is particularly good, but the Broncos eked out the close win today.