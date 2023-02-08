 Skip navigation
Later in 2023, the NFL will decide more Super Bowl sites

  
Published February 8, 2023 10:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the strengths and weaknesses of the Eagles’ defense and outline what approach the Chiefs need to take to combat it.

The NFL has decided the cities that will host the next two Super Bowls after Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles. The league has not yet decided the site of Super Bowl LX in February of 2026.

“Later in ’23, we’ll be doing at least one more Super Bowl, if not two,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday. “They need more planning, more timing, so we need actually more years because they get bigger and bigger, and so we need to have a little bit more of a runway to try to do some of the planning that we now do around the Super Bowl.”

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024, and Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.

New Orleans originally was scheduled to host Super Bowl LVIII, but due to conflicts with Mardi Gras, the league moved its big game in the Big Easy back to 2025.