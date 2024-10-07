Latest lawsuit against Deshaun Watson is resolved

Four weeks ago today, a new lawsuit against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson emerged. The case is now over.

“We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement to PFT. “The settlement is confidential.”

The consequences of it are not. The confidentiality clause undoubtedly means the accuser, who alleged sexual assault and battery in her initial filing, won’t cooperate with the NFL.

Which makes it virtually impossible for the league to conduct a meaningful investigation.

Which makes it virtually impossible for the league to suspend Watson again under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Which makes it virtually impossible for the Browns to use a suspension arising from those allegations as the basis for voiding the remaining guarantees on his five-year $230 million contract.

He’s due a total of $92 million in 2025 and 2026, combined. The settlement as a practical matter protects that money — and keeps the Browns tied to him for two more seasons beyond this one.

At least financially. They don’t have to play him. They do have to pay him.

Watson was suspended 11 games in 2022, after the league investigated a rash of sexual misconduct claims arising from massage therapy sessions. His contract insulates the guarantees against any suspension arising from claims that he disclosed to the team in writing before signing his original contract and subsequent restructurings.