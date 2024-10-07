 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Latest lawsuit against Deshaun Watson is resolved

  
Published October 7, 2024 07:02 PM

Four weeks ago today, a new lawsuit against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson emerged. The case is now over.

“We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement to PFT. “The settlement is confidential.”

The consequences of it are not. The confidentiality clause undoubtedly means the accuser, who alleged sexual assault and battery in her initial filing, won’t cooperate with the NFL.

Which makes it virtually impossible for the league to conduct a meaningful investigation.

Which makes it virtually impossible for the league to suspend Watson again under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Which makes it virtually impossible for the Browns to use a suspension arising from those allegations as the basis for voiding the remaining guarantees on his five-year $230 million contract.

He’s due a total of $92 million in 2025 and 2026, combined. The settlement as a practical matter protects that money — and keeps the Browns tied to him for two more seasons beyond this one.

At least financially. They don’t have to play him. They do have to pay him.

Watson was suspended 11 games in 2022, after the league investigated a rash of sexual misconduct claims arising from massage therapy sessions. His contract insulates the guarantees against any suspension arising from claims that he disclosed to the team in writing before signing his original contract and subsequent restructurings.