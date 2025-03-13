 Skip navigation
Laviska Shenault to sign with Bills

  
Published March 13, 2025 06:53 PM

The Bills are set to add another player to their receiving corps.

The agents for Laviska Shenault announced that their client has agreed to terms on a contract with the reigning AFC East champs.

Shenault played one game for the Chargers and 11 games for the Seahawks during the 2024 season. He caught five passes for Seattle and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.

Shenault was a 2020 second-round pick by the Jaguars and he has also played for the Panthers. He has 163 catches for 1,587 yards and six touchdowns for his career.

The Bills have also agreed to terms with Josh Palmer and have Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Curtis Samuel returning from their 2024 receiver group.