Lavonte David: No timeline to decide on playing in 2025

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David’s 2024 season came to an end with the Commanders’ game-winning field goal on Sunday night and he’s not yet ready to say if there will be a 2025 season.

David played on a one-year contract and remained productive in his 13th NFL season. David had 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while starting every game in the regular season and had eight tackles and a sack against Washington, but he said on Monday that he’s not ready to make any calls about returning for another year just yet.

“No, not really,” David said, via Pewter Report. “Right now I’m just going to take this on, go home. Regroup a little bit, see where my head is at then and go from there. . . . No exact timeline. All I’m going to do is go home and get my mind off of football. And if I come back, I’ll have a decision by then.”

There was nothing about David’s play to suggest that the Bucs will be in a hurry to move on without him, but David will need to feel the same motivation to prepare for and play another year before any talks about a new deal can get underway.