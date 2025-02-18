Lawsuit against Jay-Z is dismissed without a settlement

In December 2024, Jay-Z was sued for allegedly raping a 13-year-old more than 20 years ago. He loudly proclaimed his innocence. The NFL, which partners with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for the Super Bowl halftime show, supported him. The presiding judge refused to immediately throw the case out of court.

Two months later, the case has been dismissed with prejudice. Which means it can’t be re-filed.

Typically, a voluntary dismissal happens as the result of a settlement. Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said that no settlement was paid.

“The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice,” Spiro said, via Steven J. Horowitz of Variety.com. “By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can — he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid one red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

The plaintiff was represented by Tony Buzbee, who rose to prominence in NFL circles four years ago after filing a flurry of lawsuits against quarterback Deshaun Watson. Buzbee did not reply to a request for comment from Variety.com.

Civil cases are rarely dismissed with prejudice absent a settlement. It’s a complete win for Jay-Z, and it can only be interpreted as the vindication he has sought from day one.

Sometimes, it happens because the plaintiff has a change of heart. Sometimes, the plaintiff’s lawyer realizes that the facts as presented by the plaintiff aren’t true. Regardless, the case is over and Jay-Z has been fully cleared. It’s as if the case was never even filed.