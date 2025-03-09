LB Nick Bolton staying in Kansas City on three-year deal

Nick Bolton won’t become a free agent after all.

The Chiefs linebacker has agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed at signing to remain in Kansas City, according to multiple reports.

He was scheduled to become a free agent this week after playing out his rookie deal and was ranked ninth on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

Bolton, who turns 25 on Monday, has started 53 of the 57 games he has played since the Chiefs drafted him in the second round in 2021.

In his career, Bolton has totaled 458 tackles, five sacks, 32 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, four interceptions, 15 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

He played the second-most snaps of his career last season with his 941 behind only the 1,119 he played in 2022.