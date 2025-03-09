 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LB Nick Bolton staying in Kansas City on three-year deal

  
Published March 9, 2025 02:37 PM

Nick Bolton won’t become a free agent after all.

The Chiefs linebacker has agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed at signing to remain in Kansas City, according to multiple reports.

He was scheduled to become a free agent this week after playing out his rookie deal and was ranked ninth on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

Bolton, who turns 25 on Monday, has started 53 of the 57 games he has played since the Chiefs drafted him in the second round in 2021.

In his career, Bolton has totaled 458 tackles, five sacks, 32 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, four interceptions, 15 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

He played the second-most snaps of his career last season with his 941 behind only the 1,119 he played in 2022.