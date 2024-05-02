 Skip navigation
LB Omar Speights among 16 undrafted rookies to agree to sign with Rams

  
Published May 2, 2024 02:15 PM

The Rams announced agreements with 16 undrafted rookie free agents on Thursday.

Linebacker Omar Speights is one of the more experienced members of the group. Speights was a three-year starter at Oregon State and he was first-team All-Pac 12 in 2022 before transferring to LSU for his final college season.

Speights had 70 tackles in his lone season with the Tigers and he had 304 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles while at Oregon State.

The Rams also agreed to terms with Oklahoma State defensive end Anthony Goodlow, Kansas defensive back Kenny Logan Jr., Marshall linebacker Elias Neal, SMU defensive back Charles Woods, Washington State defensive back Cam Lampkin, Louisiana tight end Neal Johnson, Augustana offensive lineman Blake Larson, Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops, Michigan defensive back Josh Wallace, USC offensive lineman Justin Dedich, Ohio wide receiver Sam Wiglusz, Washington defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa, Central Missouri defensive lineman David Olajiga, Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough, and Cortland wide receiver JJ Laap.