LB T.J. Edwards, DB Kyler Gordon set to play for Bears on Monday night

The Bears will have a pair of defensive players back in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Commanders.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive back Kyler Gordon do not have injury designations for the Week 6 contest. Edwards and Gordon have both been dealing with hamstring injuries. Edwards appeared in one of the Bears’ first four games and Gordon has not played at all this season.

Tight end Colston Loveland (hip), kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh), defensive end Austin Booker (knee), and running back Travis Homer (calf) are all listed as questionable. Santos has practiced fully all week, so the Bears may not need to make a move for the game. If they do, it will likely be to elevate former 49ers kicker Jake Moody from the practice squad.

Booker and Homer are both on injured reserve, so the team would need to make roster moves to have them available against Washington.