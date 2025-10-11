 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LB T.J. Edwards, DB Kyler Gordon set to play for Bears on Monday night

  
Published October 11, 2025 05:01 PM

The Bears will have a pair of defensive players back in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Commanders.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive back Kyler Gordon do not have injury designations for the Week 6 contest. Edwards and Gordon have both been dealing with hamstring injuries. Edwards appeared in one of the Bears’ first four games and Gordon has not played at all this season.

Tight end Colston Loveland (hip), kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh), defensive end Austin Booker (knee), and running back Travis Homer (calf) are all listed as questionable. Santos has practiced fully all week, so the Bears may not need to make a move for the game. If they do, it will likely be to elevate former 49ers kicker Jake Moody from the practice squad.

Booker and Homer are both on injured reserve, so the team would need to make roster moves to have them available against Washington.