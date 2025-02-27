 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_stefanski_250227.jpg
Stefanski receives C grade on NFLPA report card
nbc_pft_garrettlatest_250227.jpg
Garrett could become new cloud looming over Browns
nbc_pft_carr_250227.jpg
Loomis feels Saints ‘can win with’ Carr

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
nbc_pft_stefanski_250227.jpg
Stefanski receives C grade on NFLPA report card
nbc_pft_garrettlatest_250227.jpg
Garrett could become new cloud looming over Browns
nbc_pft_carr_250227.jpg
Loomis feels Saints ‘can win with’ Carr

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
League confirms security personnel are investigating Schultz, Rapoport incident

  
Published February 27, 2025 10:01 AM

The NFL is indeed looking into the Wednesday afternoon brouhaha in an Indianapolis Starbucks.

A league spokesperson said that security personnel are looking into the verbal altercation between Jordan Schultz of Fox and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

As explained last night, Schultz accosted Rapoport. Accusations were made. Security was alerted.

The league has no direct authority over Schultz. That said, he could be refused credentials to league events. And since Fox is a broadcast partner, the league could complain to Fox about the situation.