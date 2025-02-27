League confirms security personnel are investigating Schultz, Rapoport incident

The NFL is indeed looking into the Wednesday afternoon brouhaha in an Indianapolis Starbucks.

A league spokesperson said that security personnel are looking into the verbal altercation between Jordan Schultz of Fox and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

As explained last night, Schultz accosted Rapoport. Accusations were made. Security was alerted.

The league has no direct authority over Schultz. That said, he could be refused credentials to league events. And since Fox is a broadcast partner, the league could complain to Fox about the situation.