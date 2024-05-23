League declines to get into specifics on steps taken to address Tom Brady conflict of interest

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
nbc_pft_harrisonbutker_240523.jpg
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
nbc_pft_harrisonbutker_240523.jpg
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

League declines to get into specifics on steps taken to address Tom Brady conflict of interest

  
Published May 23, 2024 01:13 PM

Tom Brady apparently is closer to becoming a minority owner of the Raiders, even if it’s still not clear how the league will navigate the inherent conflict of interest arising from his role with the Raiders and the access he would get as a broadcast at Fox.

On Wednesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell said that ownership has addressed the access issue. We asked the league how the issue was addressed. The response: “We are not going to get into specifics at this time.”

However it plays out, it’s clear that progress is being made toward the deal being approved. Consider these comments by owner Mark Davis to Jarrett Bell of USA Today, from the two days of the Nashville meetings.

“It’s alive, but I’m not going to comment any more,” Davis told Bell on Tuesday. “I’m going to leave it at that for now.”

On Wednesday, Davis reportedly “beamed” when providing more comment: “There may be some progress,” Davis said.

If Brady has any special access to any future Raiders opponent, that’s a problem. Anything he picks up, he’ll be expected to share with the Raiders.

That’s what a conflict of interest is. Even if everyone involved is fine with it, it’s still a matter of perception.

The easy fix would be for Brady to pick a lane. He seems to be determined to try to have it both ways. The league seems to be determined to let him. Maybe we’ll eventually find out what Brady can and can’t do when broadcasting games for Fox and serving as a partial owner of the Raiders.