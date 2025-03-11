Leonard Floyd will sign with Falcons

Veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd won’t be out of work for long.

Floyd plans to sign with the Falcons after being released by the 49ers, his agent told multiple reporters.

The 32-year-old Floyd was born and raised in Georgia and played his college football for the Bulldogs, and now he’s returning to his home state toward the end of his career.

Floyd was originally drafted by the Bears with the ninth ovedrall pick in 2016. He played four years in Chicago before spending three years with the Rams, one with the Bills and last year with the 49ers.

Floyd started all 17 games for the 49ers last season and had 8.5 sacks. He’s still playing at a high level late in his career, and the Falcons hope he makes a big impact on their defense.