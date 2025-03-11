 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Leonard Floyd will sign with Falcons

  
Published March 11, 2025 04:48 PM

Veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd won’t be out of work for long.

Floyd plans to sign with the Falcons after being released by the 49ers, his agent told multiple reporters.

The 32-year-old Floyd was born and raised in Georgia and played his college football for the Bulldogs, and now he’s returning to his home state toward the end of his career.

Floyd was originally drafted by the Bears with the ninth ovedrall pick in 2016. He played four years in Chicago before spending three years with the Rams, one with the Bills and last year with the 49ers.

Floyd started all 17 games for the 49ers last season and had 8.5 sacks. He’s still playing at a high level late in his career, and the Falcons hope he makes a big impact on their defense.