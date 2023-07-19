 Skip navigation
Leonard Fournette working out with Patriots

  
Published July 19, 2023 01:04 PM

The Patriots might be signing a veteran running back.

Leonard Fournette is working out with the Patriots on Wednesday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Fournette recorded 1,191 yards from scrimmage with six total touchdowns with the Buccaneers last year. But the Bucs’ ground game was poor throughout the season, with Fournette recording just 668 yards rushing, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. In 2021, Fournette averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Fournette spent his first three seasons with the Jaguars.

The Bucs released Fournette in March.

Should Fournette sign with the Patriots, he’d join a running backs group that includes Rhemondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong, and Kevin Harris.