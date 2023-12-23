Leonard Fournette is active for Bills with Ty Johnson out

Earlier in the day, the Bills elevated running back Leonard Fournette from the practice squad. He is active for Saturday night’s game against the Chargers.

The Bills will need Fournette with running back Ty Johnson inactive with a shoulder injury.

It will mark Fournette’s 2023 debut.

The Bills’ other inactives are safety Micah Hyde (stinger), edge rusher A.J. Epenesa (ribs), offensive linemen Alec Anderson and Germain Ifedi.

The Chargers’ inactives are receiver Keenan Allen (heel), cornerback Deane Leonard (heel), tight end Donald Parham Jr., safety JT Woods and quarterback Max Duggan. Duggan will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.