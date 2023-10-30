Leonard Fournette to sign with Bills practice squad

Leonard Fournette has found a new team.

The Bills are signing Fournette to their practice squad, according to multiple reports.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Fournette spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers, winning Super Bowl LV with the club. Last year, he recorded 668 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He also caught 73 passes for 523 yards with three TDs.

Buffalo currently ranks No. 14 in rushing offense. James Cook leads the club with 486 yards while Josh Allen is second with 189 yards. The quarterback leads with five rushing touchdowns. Latavius Murray has also recorded 40 carries for 143 yards with two TDs.

The Bills will play the Bengals, Broncos, Jets, and Eagles over their next four games before a Week 13 bye.