Leonard Fournette would like to remind NFL teams that he’s available

  
Published July 9, 2024 01:31 PM

Leonard Fournette played in only two games last season and hasn’t had any offers since the Bills cut him in January. But he’d like NFL teams to know he’s available, if they want an aging running back.

Fournette’s agents had Adam Schefter post on social media today that Fournette is in shape and wants to be in training camp.

Whether any team wants the 29-year-old Fournette is another question. After he was released by the Buccaneers in March of 2023 it took him seven months to sign with another team, and when the Bills finally signed him in October he managed just 12 carries for 40 yards in two games.

The fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Fournette had two 1,000-yard seasons in three years with the Jaguars and then won a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers. But at this point he’s a long shot to make a regular-season roster.