Les Snead: We might circle back on Aaron Donald for playoffs, but I doubt he’d do it

Before Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL, the defensive tackle told Rams head coach Sean McVay that he was “full” after playing 10 seasons in the NFL but General Manager Les Snead is holding out a little hope that there may be some room left.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Snead discussed Donald’s decision to retire and he recounted a conversation he had with Donald after he informed the team of his plans. Snead said he made a reference to safety Eric Weddle coming out of retirement to join the team’s run to a Super Bowl LVI championship while telling Donald that he might be hearing from the Rams come the end of the season.

“I did mention to Aaron that going back to our Super Bowl run, that there was a player by the name of Eric Weddle who kind of jumped into the playoffs,” Snead said. “We signed him to the practice squad and we standard elevated him for four straight games to a Super Bowl championship. So, I did mention if we happen to get to the playoffs again, maybe we’ll circle back and see if the cup’s not quite filled. But that’s just a rumor. I doubt Aaron’s going to do that. “Aaron’s one of those guys where he’s so principled, he might feel uncomfortable that, ‘You know what, I didn’t go through those other 18 with the guys, I’m not sure I can go through the playoffs with them. Not sure. We might tempt him. No breaking news here.”

Weddle didn’t have a Super Bowl ring when he decided to return to active duty with the Rams, but Donald has one to go with many other accomplishments he achieved over the course of his career. That would seem to make any comeback hopes a long shot, but it certainly won’t hurt Snead or the Rams to ask.