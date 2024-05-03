 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Les Snead: We might circle back on Aaron Donald for playoffs, but I doubt he’d do it
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Les Snead: We might circle back on Aaron Donald for playoffs, but I doubt he’d do it
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Les Snead: We might circle back on Aaron Donald for playoffs, but I doubt he’d do it

  
Published May 3, 2024 08:50 AM

Before Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL, the defensive tackle told Rams head coach Sean McVay that he was “full” after playing 10 seasons in the NFL but General Manager Les Snead is holding out a little hope that there may be some room left.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Snead discussed Donald’s decision to retire and he recounted a conversation he had with Donald after he informed the team of his plans. Snead said he made a reference to safety Eric Weddle coming out of retirement to join the team’s run to a Super Bowl LVI championship while telling Donald that he might be hearing from the Rams come the end of the season.

“I did mention to Aaron that going back to our Super Bowl run, that there was a player by the name of Eric Weddle who kind of jumped into the playoffs,” Snead said. “We signed him to the practice squad and we standard elevated him for four straight games to a Super Bowl championship. So, I did mention if we happen to get to the playoffs again, maybe we’ll circle back and see if the cup’s not quite filled. But that’s just a rumor. I doubt Aaron’s going to do that. “Aaron’s one of those guys where he’s so principled, he might feel uncomfortable that, ‘You know what, I didn’t go through those other 18 with the guys, I’m not sure I can go through the playoffs with them. Not sure. We might tempt him. No breaking news here.”

Weddle didn’t have a Super Bowl ring when he decided to return to active duty with the Rams, but Donald has one to go with many other accomplishments he achieved over the course of his career. That would seem to make any comeback hopes a long shot, but it certainly won’t hurt Snead or the Rams to ask.