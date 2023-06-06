 Skip navigation
LeSean McCoy could replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed

  
Published June 6, 2023 05:30 PM
June 6, 2023 09:07 AM
We know that Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe is out at FS1’s Undisputed. We don’t know who will replace him.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com recently listed some candidates . They include former NFL running back LeSean McCoy.

McCoy is new to broadcasting; he joined FS1 in September 2022. He currently co-hosts Speak, which previously was known as Speak for Yourself.

Other internal candidates include Speak co-hosts Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor, along with Nick Wright, who co-hosts First Things First.

Non-Fox names listed in the article include Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin.

Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless reportedly will have final say over the next co-host.