Liam Coen: All is well in my relationship with Trevor Lawrence

A video from Sunday’s Jaguars loss to the Bengals went viral, but head coach Liam Coen said on Monday that there’s no problem between him and Trevor Lawrence.

The video showed Coen animatedly gesturing toward his body after Lawrence sailed a pass high to wide receiver Dyami Brown near the end zone in the fourth quarter. Lawrence waved off the coach from the field before moving on to the next play.

Neither player made a big deal of the exchange after the game and Coen said on Monday that “all is well when it comes to our relationship.”

“It gets made into a thing, obviously, in this rat poison world we live in,” Coen said. “It’s an emotional game, it’s a competitive game. We’re all competitive, we’re all emotional. I can control mine better. He was just telling me to move on; he wasn’t telling me to go screw. He was just saying, ‘Dude, move on.’”

Lawrence has completed 58.9 percent of his passes while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions in his first two games playing for Coen. If the results continue along those lines in Week 3 against the Texans and beyond, Coen and Lawrence might find a lot more “rat poison” coming their way before the year is out.