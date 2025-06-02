Liam Coen: Brian Thomas Jr. has “freakish” talents and traits

New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has been impressed with one of the team’s young receivers.

Brian Thomas Jr. led all rookies in 2024 with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, also finishing with 87 receptions. He was a Pro Bowler and finished No. 4 in AP offensive rookie of the year voting.

Coen told reporters in his Monday press conference that he’s enjoyed working with the young receiver during the offseason program.

“He’s got freakish talents. He’s got some freakish traits,” Coen said, via transcript from the team. “Just his attention to detail in the meeting room setting, being able to answer questions, you see some of his personality come to life as well. But you see, when we get into competitive situations, there’s definitely a little bit of an uptick. You get the feedback from some of these guys, especially when it’s scripted, they’re just kind of, like, again? Again? So, we start doing more call-it, and you start to see especially ‘BT’ come to life.

“The ability for a big dude like him to be able to operate in the slot, run some of the choice and option routes, but also be able to go vertical and catch the ball down the field, he’s been a real pleasure to work with so far.”

After playing much of last season with Mac Jones at quarterback, Thomas could be in a good position to excel as a second-year player with Coen calling the plays and Trevor Lawrence behind center tossing him passes.