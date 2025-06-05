Liam Coen: I think Trevor Lawrence’s footwork has drastically improved

With Liam Coen on board as head coach and offensive play-caller, the Jaguars are planning for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to improve his play in 2025.

One element Coen and the team’s staff have worked with Lawrence on is his footwork. On Thursday, Coen told reporters that the quarterback has made solid progress in that area.

“Yeah, I think when you look at maybe the first few days of OTAs and really even phase two that we were out here on the grass, I think his footwork has drastically improved,” Coen said in his press conference. “I think just the rhythm of playing the position in every system is different. Right? The drop of a quarterback is very similar to a dance and so each song, right, has a different rhythm. Each play has a different rhythm. Each systems have different rhythms. And continuing to develop that for him so that — we talk about footwork so much because when the game is being played, we know it’s lived in the gray. But we’re trying to create black and white lines for footwork, for reads, for timing, because when the when the things start moving, oftentimes you have to revert back to your fundamentals, your footwork, your timing. And so, I think he’s taken a step in that area as well as just the overall operation.

“That’s what I’ve really looked for, for him in this time has been okay, really focusing on his lower half and his footwork and then also just running the show. Like, I’m not really judging does he make every single throw right now. Is every single ball perfectly accurate right now? Is he operating the offense at a high level? Yes, he is right now.”

There’s a long way to go before the Jaguars start the season against the Panthers on Sept. 7. But Lawrence making those strides through the offseason program is good news for the franchise.