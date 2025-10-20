Liam Coen: We’ll figure out who should play more, who should play less

The Jaguars were 4-1 after beating the Chiefs on Monday night in Week 5, but the good feelings that game generated feel like distant memories two weeks later.

A listless 20-12 loss to the Seahawks in Week 6 was followed by an even worse outing against the Rams in London on Sunday. The Jags fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and trailed 28-0 en route to a 35-7 loss that sends them into their bye week in search of some answers.

Head coach Liam Coen said that search “starts with me” because he is “not going to stand up here and blame these players” for the back-to-back losses. While he might not be assigning blame, Coen said that the bye week will be used to make sure that they are making the best use of those players over the final 10 games.

“We’ve got to look at the self-scout in all three phases,” Coen said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “We’ve got to look at personnel in all three phases, how we’re utilizing it, how we aren’t utilizing it, and where do we need to use guys more, use guys less. It’s all going to get evaluated.”

The Jaguars did get first-round pick Travis Hunter’s best offensive game in Sunday’s loss and featuring him more could be part of the plan to turn things back around once they return to action against the Raiders in Week 9.