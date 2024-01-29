Lions-49ers game ends Greg Olsen’s stint at No. 1 analyst at Fox

Sunday’s Detroit-San Francisco game marked the end of the line for the Lions. It also ended things for Greg Olsen, in his role at the lead NFL game analyst at Fox. With CBS having this year’s Super Bowl, Fox’s NFL season is over.

Barring something unforeseen (but not impossible), Tom Brady will take Olsen’s spot in 2024. It will send Olsen to the No. 2 team at Fox, or it will send Olsen to a new network.

That’s the real question for Olsen. The next time a top spot becomes open for one of the other networks, will Olsen get it?

And here’s the next question. Would some other network bounce its top analyst in order to hire Olsen?

The worst news for Olsen is that his pay will drop sharply at Fox, from $10 million down to $3 million, as soon he gets the tap from #Tommy. That puts even more pressure on Brady to perform at a high level from the get-go.

Brady will be criticized on social media, because that’s what social media does. The paid critics might praise him (like they once did with Tony Romo) and then slam him (like they now do with Tony Romo).

Olsen is the rare high-profile game analyst about whom most people feel positive or neutral. Usually, it’s love or hate. So that’s a positive for Olsen.

In the end, his best move could be to hang around Fox for a year or two in order to see whether Brady lasts longer in the booth than his idol, Joe Montana, did. Depending on the flexibility in his contract, one of the other prime seats could pop open for Olsen.