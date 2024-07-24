 Skip navigation
Lions activate Brian Branch, six other players from injury lists

  
Published July 24, 2024 05:23 PM

The Lions roster will be looking a little fuller in the rest of this week’s training camp practices.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction report, the team has activated seven of the players they placed on injury lists heading into training camp. That list includes defensive back Brian Branch, who was placed on the physically unable to perform list because he was coming back from offseason ankle surgery.

Branch is now cleared to practice along with edge rusher Marcus Davenport, who joined him on the PUP list last weekend.

The report also shows that cornerback Carlton Davis, tackle Giovanni Manu, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, cornerback Amik Robertson, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith passed their physicals to come off the non-football injury list. The team announced Davis, Peoples-Jones, Robertson, and Smith went on the list on Wednesday morning.