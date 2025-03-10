 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_stanley_250310.jpg
Stanley one of NFL’s ‘best tackles’ when healthy
nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis
nbc_simms_godwin_250310.jpg
Bucs get a ‘good price’ on reported Godwin deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_stanley_250310.jpg
Stanley one of NFL’s ‘best tackles’ when healthy
nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis
nbc_simms_godwin_250310.jpg
Bucs get a ‘good price’ on reported Godwin deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions agree to terms with free agent cornerback D.J. Reed

  
Published March 10, 2025 01:45 PM

Free agent cornerback D.J. Reed is preparing to head to Detroit.

Reed and the Lions have agreed to a three-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The Lions needed to make a move at cornerback with the departure of Carlton Davis, and Reed represents an upgrade for them. The 28-year-old Reed spent the last three seasons with the Jets after previously spending time with the Seahawks and 49ers.

If the Lions ‘defense can stay healthy, Reed is a big addition to what should be a very strong unit. But after a 2024 season in which they were devastated by injuries, that’s a big “if.”

Reed is the No. 7 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.