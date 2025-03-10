Lions agree to terms with free agent cornerback D.J. Reed

Free agent cornerback D.J. Reed is preparing to head to Detroit.

Reed and the Lions have agreed to a three-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The Lions needed to make a move at cornerback with the departure of Carlton Davis, and Reed represents an upgrade for them. The 28-year-old Reed spent the last three seasons with the Jets after previously spending time with the Seahawks and 49ers.

If the Lions ‘defense can stay healthy, Reed is a big addition to what should be a very strong unit. But after a 2024 season in which they were devastated by injuries, that’s a big “if.”

Reed is the No. 7 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.