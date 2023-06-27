 Skip navigation
Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lions announce 2023 training camp schedule

  
Published June 27, 2023 10:41 AM

The Lions announced their training camp practice schedule on Tuesday morning.

The team will be holding six practices that are open to the public and four others that are open to season ticket holders. The first practice open to fans will be for season ticket holders and it will come on July 29.

All fans will be welcome to attend practices on July 30, July 31, August 3, August 5, August 9, and August 17. The practice on August 9 will be a joint session with the Giants and August 17 will find the Jaguars in town for a workout.

Season ticket holders will also be granted access to practices with the Giants and Jags on August 8 and August 16. The final practice open to season ticket holders on August 2 will be exclusively available to those who made early renewals of their ticket packages.