Lions announce 2023 training camp schedule

The Lions announced their training camp practice schedule on Tuesday morning.

The team will be holding six practices that are open to the public and four others that are open to season ticket holders. The first practice open to fans will be for season ticket holders and it will come on July 29.

All fans will be welcome to attend practices on July 30, July 31, August 3, August 5, August 9, and August 17. The practice on August 9 will be a joint session with the Giants and August 17 will find the Jaguars in town for a workout.

Season ticket holders will also be granted access to practices with the Giants and Jags on August 8 and August 16. The final practice open to season ticket holders on August 2 will be exclusively available to those who made early renewals of their ticket packages.