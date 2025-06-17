 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions announce 2025 training camp schedule

  
Published June 17, 2025 10:30 AM

The Lions have announced their training camp schedule, with six practices fully open to the public and another four open to limited guests.

Detroit’s first open practice will be on Saturday, July 26, and will be open exclusively to Lions Loyal Members. The team’s practice on Monday, July 28, will be fully open to the public.

The Lions will also host the Dolphins for two joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 13, and Thursday, Aug. 14. Both practices are slated to start at 10:30 a.m. Detroit will then host Houston for a joint practice on Thursday, Aug. 21 that begins at the same time.

While practice is free to attend, fans will need to register for tickets on the team’s website beginning July 15. All open practices will be held at the team’s facility in Allen Park.