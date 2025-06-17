Lions announce 2025 training camp schedule

The Lions have announced their training camp schedule, with six practices fully open to the public and another four open to limited guests.

Detroit’s first open practice will be on Saturday, July 26, and will be open exclusively to Lions Loyal Members. The team’s practice on Monday, July 28, will be fully open to the public.

The Lions will also host the Dolphins for two joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 13, and Thursday, Aug. 14. Both practices are slated to start at 10:30 a.m. Detroit will then host Houston for a joint practice on Thursday, Aug. 21 that begins at the same time.

While practice is free to attend, fans will need to register for tickets on the team’s website beginning July 15. All open practices will be held at the team’s facility in Allen Park.