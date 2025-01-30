 Skip navigation
Lions announce John Morton, Kelvin Sheppard as new coordinators

  
The Lions have made it official with their two new coordinators.

Detroit announced on Thursday that John Morton has been hired to serve as offensive coordinator and Kelvin Sheppard has been promoted to defensive coordinator.

Morton replaces Ben Johnson, who was hired as Bears head coach. Sheppard replaces Aaron Glenn, who departed to become the Jets head coach.

Morton was Detroit’s senior offensive assistant in 2022 under head coach Dan Campbell before heading to Denver to be the club’s passing game coordinator for the last two seasons. He previously worked with Campbell in New Orleans in 2016 when Campbell was the team’s tight ends coach and Morton was the receivers coach.

Sheppard, a Bills third-round pick in 2011, ended his playing career with the Lions in 2018 and was hired as the team’s outside linebackers coach under Campbell in 2021. He then served as linebackers coach for the last three seasons.