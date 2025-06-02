Lions C Frank Ragnow announces his retirement

Detroit will have a new center in 2025.

Frank Ragnow announced his retirement on Monday.

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Ragnow posted on social media. “I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good, but I’m not, and it’s time to prioritize my health and my [family’s] future.

“I have given this team everything I have, and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body, and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process, and I can’t emphasize this enough, how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all.”

Ragnow, who turned 29 in May, spent his entire career with the Lions. A first-round pick in 2018, he started all 96 games he played. While Ragnow has battled through several injuries, he was also a three-time, second-team All-Pro selection and a four-time Pro Bowler.

Multiple reporters on the Lions beat note second-round pick Tate Ratledge had been taking snaps at center during the team’s offseason program.