Lions’ cuts get their roster down to 50 players, for now

NFL teams had to get their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET today, but the Lions went three beyond that and cut down to 50.

Presumably that means the Lions have already verbally agreed to three transactions that will add three more players to the roster, but those moves have not officially taken place just yet.

Among the injured Lions are LB Ezekiel Turner (placed on injured reserve), EDGE Ahmed Hassanein (waived with an injury settlement), EDGE Josh Paschal (placed on reserve/non-football injury) and three players who went on reserve/physically unable to perform: OL Miles Frazier DL Alim McNeill and LB Malcolm Rodriguez.

The Lions also released vested veterans DL Myles Adams, OL Trystan Colon, WR Tom Kennedy, OL Netane Muti, LB Anthony Pittman, OL Dan Skipper and WR Malik Taylor.

The Lions placed the following players on waivers: EDGE Mitchell Agude, CB Luq Barcoo, WR Ronnie Bell, OL Gunner Britton, DL Keith Cooper Jr., CB Allan George, LB DaRon Gilbert, S Erick Hallett II, QB Hendon Hooker, TE Zach Horton, RB Deon Jackson, OL Zack Johnson, WR Jakobie Keeney-James, S Ian Kennelly, EDGE Nate Lynn, DL Brodric Martin, WR Jackson Meeks, CB D.J. Miller, OL Mason Miller, OL Michael Niese, S Morice Norris, TE Gunnar Oakes, CB Tyson Russell, RB Jacob Saylors, TE Steven Stilianos, S Loren Strickland, EDGE Isaac Ukwu and CB Nick Whiteside.