 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions’ cuts get their roster down to 50 players, for now

  
Published August 26, 2025 05:23 PM

NFL teams had to get their rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET today, but the Lions went three beyond that and cut down to 50.

Presumably that means the Lions have already verbally agreed to three transactions that will add three more players to the roster, but those moves have not officially taken place just yet.

Among the injured Lions are LB Ezekiel Turner (placed on injured reserve), EDGE Ahmed Hassanein (waived with an injury settlement), EDGE Josh Paschal (placed on reserve/non-football injury) and three players who went on reserve/physically unable to perform: OL Miles Frazier DL Alim McNeill and LB Malcolm Rodriguez.

The Lions also released vested veterans DL Myles Adams, OL Trystan Colon, WR Tom Kennedy, OL Netane Muti, LB Anthony Pittman, OL Dan Skipper and WR Malik Taylor.

The Lions placed the following players on waivers: EDGE Mitchell Agude, CB Luq Barcoo, WR Ronnie Bell, OL Gunner Britton, DL Keith Cooper Jr., CB Allan George, LB DaRon Gilbert, S Erick Hallett II, QB Hendon Hooker, TE Zach Horton, RB Deon Jackson, OL Zack Johnson, WR Jakobie Keeney-James, S Ian Kennelly, EDGE Nate Lynn, DL Brodric Martin, WR Jackson Meeks, CB D.J. Miller, OL Mason Miller, OL Michael Niese, S Morice Norris, TE Gunnar Oakes, CB Tyson Russell, RB Jacob Saylors, TE Steven Stilianos, S Loren Strickland, EDGE Isaac Ukwu and CB Nick Whiteside.