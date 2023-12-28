Lions designate James Houston for return from IR

The Lions may be getting some help for their pass rush ahead of the postseason.

The team announced that edge rusher James Houston has been designated for return from injured reserve. He will be able to practice for the next 21 days and can be added to the active roster at any point in the window.

Houston had eight sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in seven games for the Lions last season, but he fractured his ankle in the second week of this season. If he can return to the form he showed down the stretch last year, Houston would provide a boost to their ability to pressure quarterbacks in the postseason.

The Lions may also be getting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson back on their defense. He’s in his second week back at practice after a pectoral injury and head coach Dan Campbell said on Thursday that the team is still mulling whether to activate him this week.