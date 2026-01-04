 Skip navigation
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Lions dominate early against the Bears

  
Published January 4, 2026 05:23 PM

The Lions are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The Bears are fighting for the NFC No. 2 seed. But that’s not what it looks like so far today in Chicago.

Detroit has absolutely dominated, taking a 13-0 lead and out-gaining the Bears 202 yards to 30.

With 4:40 left in the second quarter, Lions quarterback Jared Goff has 170 passing yards. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has 15 passing yards.

There’s still plenty of football to play, and even if the Bears lose they can earn the No. 2 seed if the Eagles also lose. But right now the Bears aren’t looking like a team that’s ready to go on a run in the playoffs.