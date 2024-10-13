Lions dominate first half, lead Cowboys 27-6 at halftime

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb wasn’t with the team from the end of last season until just before the start of this season. It explains why he and Dak Prescott have not gotten on the same page yet this season.

After another miscommunication between the two late in the first half Sunday, Cowboys fans loudly expressed their displeasure.

On a day the Cowboys offense needed to outscore the Lions, with its defense depleted by injuries, they haven’t reached the end zone. Detroit outgained Dallas 262 to 111 in the first half, as the Lions scored on all five possessions not counting a one-play kneel down to end the half.

The Lions lead 27-6 at halftime, with touchdown drives of 70, 63 and 38 yards and field goal drives of 58 and 39, and they receive the second half kickoff.

Jared Goff is 11-of-16 for 178 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 52-yard throw to Sam LaPorta on a trick play. David Montgomery has two touchdowns, running for 58 yards on nine carries.

Tim Patrick has three catches for 68 yards.

The Cowboys went 0-for-2 in the red zone, with a 34-yard field goal and a Brian Branch interception of Prescott in the end zone. The Cowboys were 1-for-8 on third and fourth down in the first half.

Dallas did score eight seconds left in the half following a trick play on a kickoff return. KaVontae Turpin faked a handoff to C.J. Goodwin for a 79-yard return before kicker Jake Bates pushed out Turpin at the Detroit 30. The Cowboys gained 1 yard on the drive before Aubrey kicked a 47-yard field goal.

Prescott is 11-of-20 for 115 yards and an interception, with Lamb catching four for 46. The Cowboys have 14 rushing yards on eight carries.

The Lions have lost defensive lineman Kyle Peko, who was ruled out with a pectoral injury.