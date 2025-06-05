 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
nbc_pft_draftconnections_250605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
nbc_pft_draftconnections_250605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions don’t expect Malcolm Rodriguez to return until November

  
Published June 5, 2025 12:03 PM

The Lions are planning to play a good chunk of the 2025 season without linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Rodriguez tore his ACL during the 2024 season and head coach Dan Campbell gave an update on his timetable during a Thursday press conference. Rodriguez was injured in late November and it looks like it will be about a year before he’ll be back on the field.

“He’s not gonna be starting the season out,” Campbell said. “Conservatively, November. That’s probably the best way to say it. Probably November, somewhere in there.”

Rodriguez had 43 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery before his injury.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill tore his ACL a couple of weeks after Rodriguez went down, so the Lions may also be waiting on a late-season return for him.