Lions don’t expect Malcolm Rodriguez to return until November

The Lions are planning to play a good chunk of the 2025 season without linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Rodriguez tore his ACL during the 2024 season and head coach Dan Campbell gave an update on his timetable during a Thursday press conference. Rodriguez was injured in late November and it looks like it will be about a year before he’ll be back on the field.

“He’s not gonna be starting the season out,” Campbell said. “Conservatively, November. That’s probably the best way to say it. Probably November, somewhere in there.”

Rodriguez had 43 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery before his injury.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill tore his ACL a couple of weeks after Rodriguez went down, so the Lions may also be waiting on a late-season return for him.