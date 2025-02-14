 Skip navigation
Lions executive Mike Martin set to become Notre Dame’s general manager

  
Published February 14, 2025 10:33 AM

In an offseason when their coaching staff has been raided by NFL teams, the Lions are about to lose an important member of their front office to a college team.

Lions director of scouting advancement Mike Martin is expected to become Notre Dame’s new general manager, according to multiple reports.

Martin has been with the Lions for four years and previously spent three seasons with the Panthers, 11 seasons with the Texans, four seasons with the Buccaneers and one season with the Titans.

As a college defensive back at Vanderbilt, Martin was a finalist for the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

General manager is a new role for college football programs as NIL and the transfer portal has made college football more closely resemble professional football. Notre Dame is seeking a new general manager after losing its previous general manager, Chad Bowden, to USC.