Lions expect Allen Robinson to have a role in the offense at some point this season

Lions wide receiver Allen Robinson has barely played this season, with just one catch for two yards. But Lions coach Dan Campbell expects Robinson to play a role in the offense at some point this season.

The 31-year-old Robinson was a Pro Bowler and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2015, and he’s made almost $100 million in his NFL career. But Campbell says Robinson is as hungry as ever while playing this season for a veteran-minimum salary.

“He’s something else. He really is,” Campbell said of Robinson. “He’s got the hunger of a rookie. It’s impressive. For a guy that’s played as much as he’s played and had skins on this wall and made a lot of money, had a ton of production, he’s ready to go. He’s ready to go at the drop of a hat. He can play any of the positions. Mentally, he knows them. You give him a rep and he’s all-out. He takes scout team reps. He’s as pro as a pro gets. So I have no problem with him going in the game at all, so he’s ready and something’s gonna come up here before this season’s over, and it’s gonna be critical that he’s gonna help us win. It’s gonna happen.”

Robinson doesn’t need to keep playing for the money, and he’s not accustomed to being a backup after he was a starter in the NFL for the last 10 years. But he’s working as hard as ever, and that makes him Campbell’s kind of guy.