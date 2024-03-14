Lions extend Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell through 2027

The Lions’ turnaround has been one of the league’s clear success stories over the last few years.

Now the team has rewarded those leading the charge.

Detroit announced on Thursday that General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have each agreed to a contract extension that will keep them with the Lions through 2027.

“We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons,” Lions owner Sheila Hamp said in a statement released by the team. “They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field.”

Holmes and Campbell were both hired in 2021 and have compiled a 24-26-1 record in their three seasons together. While the team was 3-13-1 in Year 1, the Lions improved to 9-8 in 2022. Then the team met the higher expectations in 2023 by finishing 12-5 to win the NFC North.

The Lions then defeated the Rams and Buccaneers in the postseason before losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Campbell had three years left on his contract but has received a new four-year deal — which likely means Campbell received a significant raise.

Detroit also noted that special assistant to the president/CEO and chairperson Chris Spielman has received a multi-year extension.

“I could not be more proud of the work that Brad, Dan, and Chris have done for our organization,” Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said in a statement. “They have selflessly worked together to build a winning culture within the Lions. I am excited to continue working with them to create the sustained success that we envision for the team, our fans, and the city of Detroit.”

Now that the Lions have tasted success, their next job is to sustain and exceed it. We’ll see if the team can defend its NFC North title in 2024 with what should be a competitive division.