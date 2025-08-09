 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions-Falcons game ends early after S Morice Norris leaves in ambulance

  
Published August 8, 2025 09:40 PM

Lions safety Morice Norris was transported off the field in an ambulance, prompting the Lions and Falcons to agree to suspend the rest of Friday night’s preseason game.

Falcons running back Nathan Carter ran for 8 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Norris went low to make the tackle. Carter’s knee appeared to hit Norris in the head. Norris appeared to be knocked out on the hit.

Medical personnel immediately got a backboard and a cart onto the field and began working on Norris before an ambulance drove to midfield.

Lions coach Dan Campbell and his players gathered on the field, many taking a knee, before Norris left for the hospital.

The Falcons offense and Lions defense who were on the field when Norris was injured snapped the ball and then gathered in a circle, holding hands and heads bowed as the final 14:50 ran off the clock.

Norris played two regular-season games last season, seeing one defensive snap and 32 on special teams. He also saw action in the playoff loss to Washington, playing 22 defensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

UPDATE 10:03 P.M. ET: The Lions released a statement saying Norris has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation but offered no other information.