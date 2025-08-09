Lions-Falcons game ends early after S Morice Norris leaves in ambulance

Lions safety Morice Norris was transported off the field in an ambulance, prompting the Lions and Falcons to agree to suspend the rest of Friday night’s preseason game.

Falcons running back Nathan Carter ran for 8 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Norris went low to make the tackle. Carter’s knee appeared to hit Norris in the head. Norris appeared to be knocked out on the hit.

Medical personnel immediately got a backboard and a cart onto the field and began working on Norris before an ambulance drove to midfield.

Lions coach Dan Campbell and his players gathered on the field, many taking a knee, before Norris left for the hospital.

The Falcons offense and Lions defense who were on the field when Norris was injured snapped the ball and then gathered in a circle, holding hands and heads bowed as the final 14:50 ran off the clock.

Norris played two regular-season games last season, seeing one defensive snap and 32 on special teams. He also saw action in the playoff loss to Washington, playing 22 defensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

UPDATE 10:03 P.M. ET: The Lions released a statement saying Norris has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation but offered no other information.