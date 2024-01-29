Lions’ fumble allows 49ers to tie the game, 24-24

The 49ers trailed by 17 points at halftime. Only 11:58 into the third quarter, the game is tied.

San Francisco has scored 17 unanswered points.

The 49ers got a 43-yard Jake Moody field goal on their first drive of the second half and then a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Brandon Aiyuk on their second to draw within seven points.

On the first play from scrimmage after Aiyuk’s touchdown, Jahmyr Gibbs did not get a clean handoff from Jared Goff. Gibbs fumbled and Arik Armstead recovered for the 49ers at the Detroit 24.

The 49ers scored in four plays, with Christian McCaffrey running it in from the 1. It is McCaffrey’s second touchdown run of the day.

He has 14 carries for 38 yards.

The avalanche has the Lions reeling.