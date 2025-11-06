Lions get Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker back at practice

The Lions had both of their starting offensive tackles back for Thursday’s practice.

Right tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder) and left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) were both limited participants after sitting out practice on Wednesday. If all goes well, both players will be available for Sunday’s trip to Washington.

They also got backup tackle Dan Skipper (back) on the field, so things are moving in the right direction for the whole offensive line group.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee), defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (knee), and running back Jacob Saylors (back) were out of practice. Offensive lineman Miles Frazier (knee), edge rusher Josh Paschal (back), running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), and linebacker Grant Stuard (foot) remained limited for the second straight day.