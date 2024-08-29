 Skip navigation
Lions GM Brad Holmes: Expectation for this season is to win the Super Bowl

  
Published August 29, 2024 01:57 PM

The Lions have never won the Super Bowl. Lions General Manager Brad Holmes thinks that’s about to change.

Asked to share his expectations for this season, Holmes gave an answer that was short and to the point.

“For this season? Win the Super Bowl,” Holmes said.

It’s easy to see why Holmes is setting the bar so high: The Lions were in the NFC Championship Game last season, and they retained the core group of talented players that got them there.

That doesn’t mean most people expect the Lions to win the Super Bowl. Most sports books have the Lions with the fourth-best odds, which certainly represents higher expectations than they’re used to in Detroit but still makes them less likely to win the Super Bowl than the Chiefs, 49ers and Ravens, if the bettors are correct.

The NFC Championship Game is the closest the Lions have ever been to the Super Bowl. The 2023 season is seen as a success because they got that far. This season they see success as nothing short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.