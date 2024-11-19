Lions have three wins by 38 or more points, no team in NFL history has more

When the Lions beat the Jaguars 52-6 on Sunday, it represented their third win this season by at least 38 points. No team in NFL history has more.

Seven other teams in NFL history have won by 38 or more points exactly three times in a season (counting both regular season and postseason games), but no team has done it four times. The Lions have seven more games in the regular season, and likely some games in the postseason as well, to become the first team ever to win four games by such a large margin.

The Lions have the three biggest blowouts in the NFL this season: Their win over the Jaguars was the biggest blowout of the year, and the Lions’ 52-14 win over the Titans and 47-9 win over the Cowboys were the next two biggest wins of any team in the NFL. No team other than the Lions has won a game by 38 or more points this season.

With a +159 point differential this season, the Lions have outscored their opponents by more than two touchdowns per game. They’re dominating like no other team in the league this year, and like few other teams in NFL history.