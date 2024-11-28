Lions in total control, but only up 16-0 on Bears at halftime

The Lions have a comfortable lead at halftime in Detroit, but they could be up by a lot more.

Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled at the Bears’ 6-yard-line with less than a minute to play in the first half and the Bears recovered to keep the score 16-0. That was the fifth time in five possessions that the Lions moved to at least the Chicago 30-yard-line, but only one of those drives resulted in a touchdown.

That’s why it remains a two-possession game despite the Lions not allowing a first down until the play after Gibbs’ fumble and outgaining their divisional foes 279-53 while running 30 more offensive plays.

Gibbs ran seven times for 83 yards and picked up 13 yards on the catch than ended with his fumble. David Montgomery has 13 carries for 58 yards and the Lions would be wise to keep running the ball since Jared Goff is just 14-of-24 and feeling some pressure from the Bears defense.

The Lions have provided good pressure on Caleb Williams, but they did lose defensive end Josh Paschal to a knee injury and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike left with an injury just before halftime. The Lions have suffered a number of injuries to their front seven this season, but the results — 12 points allowed over the last 10 quarters — speak for themselves.