 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions in total control, but only up 16-0 on Bears at halftime

  
Published November 28, 2024 02:08 PM

The Lions have a comfortable lead at halftime in Detroit, but they could be up by a lot more.

Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled at the Bears’ 6-yard-line with less than a minute to play in the first half and the Bears recovered to keep the score 16-0. That was the fifth time in five possessions that the Lions moved to at least the Chicago 30-yard-line, but only one of those drives resulted in a touchdown.

That’s why it remains a two-possession game despite the Lions not allowing a first down until the play after Gibbs’ fumble and outgaining their divisional foes 279-53 while running 30 more offensive plays.

Gibbs ran seven times for 83 yards and picked up 13 yards on the catch than ended with his fumble. David Montgomery has 13 carries for 58 yards and the Lions would be wise to keep running the ball since Jared Goff is just 14-of-24 and feeling some pressure from the Bears defense.

The Lions have provided good pressure on Caleb Williams, but they did lose defensive end Josh Paschal to a knee injury and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike left with an injury just before halftime. The Lions have suffered a number of injuries to their front seven this season, but the results — 12 points allowed over the last 10 quarters — speak for themselves.