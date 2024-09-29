 Skip navigation
Lions list Brian Branch as doubtful due to illness

  
Published September 29, 2024 10:33 AM

Lions safety Brian Branch didn’t receive an injury designation on Saturday, but the team put him back on the report Sunday.

Branch is now listed as doubtful to play against the Seahawks on Monday night. Illness is listed as the reason for Branch’s return to the injury report.

Branch suffered a concussion last Sunday, but was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice and a full participant the next two days. That led to him being cleared to play, but Sunday’s development now makes it unlikely that he’ll be in the lineup.

Center Frank Ragnow (pectoral) is the only Lions player ruled out for Monday. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.