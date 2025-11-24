 Skip navigation
Lions list Graham Glasgow, Kerby Joseph as out of practice

  
Published November 24, 2025 04:14 PM

The Lions have released their first injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Packers.

It’s an estimated report as the team only held a walkthrough a day after beating the Giants. Center Graham Glasgow played every snap in the 34-27 overtime victory, but the Lions listed him as out of practice Monday with a knee injury.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) did not play against the Giants and would not have practiced Monday. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle) and tight end Brock Wright (neck) were also listed as out on Monday.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion), safety Brian Branch (toe, ankle), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), right guard Tate Ratledge (knee), running back Jacob Saylors (back, shoulder), right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (hand), and running back Sione Vaki (ankle, thumb) were all listed as limited participants.

Edge rushers Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Josh Paschal (back) joined offensive linemen Miles Frazier (knee) in the full participation category.