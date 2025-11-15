 Skip navigation
Lions list Isaac TeSlaa as questionable, rule out D.J. Reed and Marcus Davenport

  
Published November 15, 2025 02:40 PM

The Lions added wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa to their injury report on Saturday.

TeSlaa is now listed as questionable to play against the Eagles because of an oblique injury. TeSlaa was a third-round pick this year and he has four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in every game for the Lions.

The team also announced that they will not be activating several players from injured reserve this weekend. Cornerback D.J. Reed, defensive end Marcus Davenport, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and guard Miles Frazier will not play against the Eagles on Sunday night.

All of those players were listed as questionable. Right tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), cornerback Amik Robertson (hamstring), running back Jacob Saylors (back), running back Sione Vaki (ankle), and tight end Brock Wright (ankle) remain in that category.