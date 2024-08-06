Lions lose Emmanuel Moseley to torn pectoral

Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a serious injury on the practice field.

Moseley has a torn pectoral muscle and is out indefinitely, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A torn pectoral is often a season-ending injury, although suffering it in early August could allow Moseley to return late in the season.

Moseley entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2018 and worked hard to turn himself into a starter, but he has had brutal luck with injuries. His 2022 season ended after just five games because of a torn ACL, and his 2023 season ended after just one game with another torn ACL. And now his 2024 season is in jeopardy.

The 28-year-old Moseley is heading into his seventh NFL season and has played in 46 games.